Trilith Institute Announces 2nd Emerging Creative in Residence, Building on the Success of Its Inaugural Filmmaker

Trilith Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to developing the next generation of great storytellers, has named writer and actor Christian Noël as its second Emerging Creative in Residence (ECR). The residency, designed to provide aspiring writers and directors with the tools, mentorship, and funding necessary to create compelling films, reinforces the Institute’s commitment to fostering a sustainable, complete entertainment ecosystem in Georgia.

The Emerging Creative Residency Program (ECR) offers selected individuals housing at the Town of Trilith, $100,000 in production funding, and hands-on access to world-class resources at Trilith Institute and Trilith Studios. As part of the initiative, participants gain valuable experience and connections while developing and producing original work.

Noël, an award-winning screenwriter, actor, and Yale graduate, has worked on independent films, commercials, and stage productions with brands such as Capital One, Adidas, and Disney World. His original screenplays have garnered accolades at prestigious festivals, including the Austin Film Festival and the Atlanta Film Festival.

“Trilith Institute is creating a space where emerging filmmakers like me can take bold creative risks while having the resources and support to bring our stories to life,” said Noël. “As a storyteller, my goal is to craft narratives that resonate, challenge perspectives, and entertain. Being part of this residency allows me to develop my work in an environment that values both artistic expression and industry excellence. I’m excited to contribute to Trilith Institute’s growing community of creators and to take my storytelling to the next level.”

The announcement comes as Trilith Institute’s first ECR, Ebony Blanding, has completed production on the Institute’s debut film, A Mess of Memories. More than just providing funding, Trilith Institute continues to support Blanding’s journey post-production, guiding the film through the festival circuit and distribution process.

“We don’t just invest in creatives—we remain committed to their success beyond production,” said Jeffrey Stepakoff, CEO of Trilith Institute. “Ebony’s journey doesn’t end with wrapping A Mess of Memories; we are working closely with her as she takes her film to audiences worldwide. With Christian Noël as our next ECR, we continue to advance our mission: to nurture, develop, and retain Georgia’s brightest storytellers and help build a thriving entertainment ecosystem.”