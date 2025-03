From mid-June to early August, Tyler Perry Studios is opening up internship spots for a paid program.

The “Dreamers” internship will run for six weeks. Applications opened Friday.

To join the program, potential interns would have to submit their application by April 11 before noon. According to the program details, the internship includes fireside chats each Friday, a field trip and is paid at a rate of $18 per hour for a 40-hour work week, all six weeks.

