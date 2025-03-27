WATCH: Location manager Brad Smith discusses how he presents filming to property owners

University of Georgia graduate Brad Smith embodies the spirit of local talent breaking through in the entertainment industry. With nearly four decades of experience since launching his career in 1988, Smith has become a cornerstone of Georgia’s thriving film production landscape, carving out an impressive niche as a sought-after location manager and scout.

He worked on the Netflix series “Sweet Magnolias,” a production that has not only showcased his exceptional location expertise but also significantly boosted Covington’s local economy and national profile. Smith’s work represents the best of Georgia’s film industry—a testament to the state’s growing reputation as a premier destination for film and television production.

