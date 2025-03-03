Weekend Box Office Results: Captain America: Brave New World’ At $15M Leads Lowest Weekend YTD, ‘Last Breath’ Gasping $7.8M

It’s the best of times and worst of times at the box office. 2025 has clicked past $1.08 billion (in fact it did last weekend), +11% over the same Jan. 1-March 2 frame a year ago, but this weekend is now coming in at $53.3M per Comscore, which would make it the lowest frame of the year to date, under Super Bowl; the box office org measuring a previous low of $55.8M for all titles on that Feb. 7-9 weekend. What did we have a year ago at this time? Legendary/Warner Bros’ Dune: Part Two with $82.5M leading an $114.6M frame. Next weekend, is Warner Bros. $118M Bong Joon Ho sci-fi feature Mickey 17; the director’s first since his multi-Oscar winning 2020 title Parasite.

Disney/Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World is leading with a $15M third weekend, -47%, that hold attributed to Imax screens and besting the third frame holds of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania (-60%, which saw its PLFs and Imax stole by Creed 3) and Thor Love & Thunder (-52%).

