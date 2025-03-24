Weekend Box Office Results: Ho-Hum, Ho-Hum: ‘Snow White’ Opens To $43M — What Poisoned This Princess At The Box Office

Disney‘s Snow White is coming in lighter for the weekend with $43M domestic and an $87.3M global start. Not a happy ending for this $270M production, which was impacted by the actors strike, Covid breakout, a set fire and more.

They say there’s no such thing as bad publicity, but clearly in the case of Snow White there was. Disney has been put through the ringer before on controversial theatrical releases –i.e. Solo: A Star Wars Story and its swapping of directors from Lord & Miller to Ron Howard, which deep-sixed that movie to a very less than $1 billion global take of $393M worldwide.

Read more at Deadline