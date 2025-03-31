Weekend Box Office Results: Jason Statham’s ‘Working Man’ With $15M+ Opening Puts ‘Snow White’ To Sleep & Sends Jenna Ortega’s ‘Unicorn’ Out To Pasture

Like a huntsman lurking around in the woods, Jason Statham’s A Working Man scared Disney’s Snow White into second place at the office, $15.2M to $14.2M.

At a time when feature production development executives have their faces in their hands, baffled at what works at the box office, let’s not deny the attraction of the tried and true meat and potatoes dude action movie, which can still find an audience. Keep in mind part of the allure her to after with this $40M Statham pic is it’s based on the Chuck Dixon book series about a retired counter-terrorism agent turned construction worker who’s pulled back into his old career.

Read more at Deadline