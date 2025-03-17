Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Novocaine’ With $8M+ Leads Lowest-Grossing Weekend Of 2025 To Date

We have a weekend of what appears to be counterprogramming with five wide entries. And no matter what their exits are here, it’s hard to get people to go to the movies (even if it’s a novel movie) when there isn’t momentum to go. As such, the B Cinemascore, 84% positive, 58% definite recommend Paramount movie Novocaine is leading with an $8.7M opening after $3.9M Friday/previews and $2.89M Saturday. By technicality, and finding a good date on the calendar, it gives both Paramount and Jack Quaid (in arguably his first studio leading-man role) a No. 1 debut.

But, let’s come back to that point: Five new movies are on the marquee. There isn’t a pandemic or a winter storm to blame for the lack of traffic this weekend. Exhibition screams at studios for more product because they need it. But clearly, it’s a matter of quality over quantity. Better to have one big tentpole that a studio spent on then a handful of films they didn’t.

Read more at Deadline