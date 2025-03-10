Weekend Box Office Results: Sad Weekend For Lofty Priced, Original Sci-Fi Fare With ‘Mickey 17’ Opening To $19M+

Warner Bros and Plan B Entertainment’s Mickey 17 is being called at a $19.1M domestic, $43.6M global opening this morning, for a running worldwide tally of $53.3M.

After Neon shepherded multihyphenate Bong Joon Ho‘s Parasite to multiple Oscar wins, including Best Picture, Warner Bros. decided to take a big swing on his next outing at a higher budget level. Unfortunately for stakeholders, the result isn’t going to cut it profit-wise, given the original sci-fi film’s $118M cost (not counting P&A).

That’s the conventional P&L outlook from the studio perspective, anyway. But there are plenty of factors that are frustrating those at Warners who are shepherding the film as well as those who produced it.

