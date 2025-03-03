Whiskytree’s Jonathan Harb champions for Georgia’s tax incentives

By: Jonathan Harb, CEO and Executive Producer at The Whiskytree Southern Corporation



Now that my company and family are a little more settled, I want to provide you with insight into my visual effects company, Whiskytree, and make clear what stands out about Georgia as a destination for my business. With Georgia’s incentive program recently under review, I offer my support for the program and highlight what made it attractive in the first place. There is also a substantial opportunity in stand-alone post-production incentive that can benefit everyone even more.



I founded Whiskytree in May 2007 in San Rafael, California. In the 17 years since, we’ve handled visual effects for scores of major blockbuster films, episodic television shows, broadcast commercials, AR/VR projects, games, and special venue projects for major global brands. We now have two locations, including our new addition in Alpharetta, and are currently expanding, with an emphasis on adding employees in the state of Georgia.



Some of Whiskytree’s greatest hits include: Andor , The Avengers, Babylon , The Big Short, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , Captain America: The First Avenger, Elysium (our work was presented for Academy Award consideration), Foundation , The Hunger Games, Iron Man, Mother, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Terminator Salvation, Thor: Ragnarok and many, many more. You can see our work right now on Apple TV+ in Tom Hanks’ and Steven Spielberg’s Masters of the Air . Several of these titles were filmed locally, and we’re expecting more local projects in the future.



The modern reality of feature film and episodic work is that these projects are only made possible with regional incentives built into their budgets. As such, the vast majority of modern visual effects (VFX) work happens outside the United States, where the world’s most generous incentives are preeminent. Some of that work is going overseas, but a lot is heading north across the border. Vancouver spent decades cementing its reputation as an entertainment industry- friendly city, and Montreal has been making a concerted effort to be known as a hub for post- production. From 2014 to 2019, the VFX services there alone almost quintupled, leading to over 6,000 high paying jobs.



To be clear, Whiskytree has been successful in California, and as remarkable as it sounds, we have never worked on an incentivized production, even as we’ve seen our clients benefit from 25-55% incentives. Yet, we’ve still thrived, and are sought after for the quality of our work, and our reliability in delivering on time, and on budget. Simply put, we are very good at what we do. That being said, after witnessing company after company find growth and success in incentivized regions, we realized that future growth for our business meant changing our approach.