Women in Focus Summit to be held in April

For many underrepresented filmmakers, access to high-end cinema equipment, professional training, and a supportive community has been a distant dream. The Women in Focus Summit is breaking down those barriers, creating a space where women and non-binary filmmakers can gain hands-on experience, industry knowledge, and a network of peers who champion their success. This summit isn’t just about education—it’s about real opportunities, career transformation, and reshaping the future of film.

Returning April 5th & 6th 2025 at The Goat Farm Atlanta—a creative hub known for fostering artistic innovation— Women in Focus Summit is a premier two-day gathering dedicated to equipping emerging women & non-binary filmmakers with the skills, confidence, and connections needed to thrive. Hosted by Ladibug Studios and Colour Co. Rentals, this year’s summit brings immersive workshops, thought-provoking discussions, and invaluable networking opportunities to the heart of the South.

Spotlighting Southern Filmmakers & Community Investment

This year, the summit expands its focus on Southern filmmakers, amplifying voices from a region that has long been underrepresented in the film industry. Through a fiscal sponsorship with the Southern Documentary Fund, donations to the Women in Focus Summit are now tax-deductible, furthering investment in Southern creatives and their stories.

A Weekend of Immersive Storytelling & Creative Collaboration

April 5, 2025: A dynamic opening reception featuring film screenings and talk-backs presented by ATL Film Party and American Furniture Rental, sponsor activations, and a high-energy networking mixer.

April 6, 2025: A full-day, hands-on camera and lighting workshop experience, welcoming filmmakers of all levels. Attendees will have the rare opportunity to operate professional cinema cameras and lighting equipment, guided by industry professionals and powered by Shot Deck.

Sponsors & Partners

To kick off the summit, O&A LuxeHavens will host the founders for an exclusive pre-event celebration, setting the stage for meaningful connections before the weekend begins.

This year’s summit is made possible by the generous support of community donors and volunteers, American Furniture Rental, Shot Deck, Earth Angel, Portrait Coffee, Topo Chico and many other generous companies- all committed to fostering diversity and accessibility in filmmaking. Check out their website for the full list of sponsors.

“We’ve experienced the gap in resources and institutions, so instead of waiting for change, we decided to create it ourselves. This is our way of giving back and making sure others like us have the opportunities we wish we’d had.” – Lydia Asmerom-Hall, Co-Founder of Women in Focus Summit.

Women in Focus Summit is more than an event—it’s a movement shaping a more inclusive, innovative, and representative film industry. For an exclusive discounted ticket, follow this link!

For sponsorship inquiries, to make a donation, media coverage, or more information, visit www.womeninfocus.co or contact hello.womeninfocus@gmail.com.