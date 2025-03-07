Women’s History Month: 1,000 Dreams Fund’s Broadcast HER Coalition 2025 to Support Women in Gaming & Esports

In honor of Women’s History Month this March, 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to fueling the career goals and dreams of talented women in need worldwide, announces the BroadcastHER Coalition, a group of companies and organizations who have committed to joining 1DF in their goal of supporting women & femmes in gaming and esports through funding, mentorship, training opportunities in 2025.

The month will kick off with BroadcastHER Coalition partners coming together to support 1,000 Dreams Fund’s annual Streams For Dreams Twitch Charity Fundraiser from March 7 – 9, 2025. For a second year in a row, Twitch Women’s Guild returns to fundraise and directly support for 1DF’s BroadcastHER Grant, which awards up to $1,500 in microgrant funding to content creators and anyone who aspires to work in gaming and esports for such items as hardware upgrades, conference travel, certification and educational courses. This year, funds raised by the Twitch Women’s Guild will fund travel grants to TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego, CA.

According to a study in Esports Earnings, women esports players earn less than 1% of total esports prize money—the top 400 highest-earning esports players are almost all men. 1,000 Dreams Fund launched the BroadcastHER Initiative in 2018 to address these challenges by supporting underserved women with resources to reach their career goals and dreams in the gaming and esports industry. Since its launch, the BroadcastHER Initiative has provided over $500,000 in microgrant funding and hundreds of hours of mentorship to beneficiaries around the world. Facilitating its success, the initiative has also received support from leading gaming and esports organizations, including Twitch and Riot Games.

“I am fundraising for 1DF this March because I want to do my part to help dreams become a reality. Creators who get to go to TwitchCon through these grants have opportunities to connect with their communities, meet and learn from other creators, interact with Twitch Staff and make professional connections to help build their portfolio,” said AshSaidHi, Twitch Women’s Guild co-leader, “Supporting women and marginalized genders is important!”

Additional Twitch Women’s Unity content creators taking part in the Streams for Dreams 2025 Fundraiser include, among others: birchyfrufru, kattatonia, xxBrandy, Carrie, AngeeNoel, AshSaidHi, xoPEACHI, KiindaLiinda, Creativedesires Grayovercastart, analog_amber, & LaiaPetersen.

In addition to Twitch Women’s Guild, BroadcastHER Coalition partners include HyperX, Skillshot Media and Ghost Gaming, which are all returning as Title Sponsors of the BroadcastHER Academy Fellowship that will launch later this year. The BroadcastHER Academy supports the next generation of women & femmes in esports and gaming, awarding recipients with $500 microgrants toward important costs, HyperX products, virtual mentorship, and an all-expense paid trip to Games Week Georgia to help them reach their career goals and dreams.

“Both Skillshot and Ghost Gaming are committed to uplifting the next generation of women pursuing careers in gaming and esports”, said CEO Todd Harris. “On the heels of announcing our Ghost Gaming pro women’s team in CS2 we announce our partnership support of the BroadcastHER Coalition! We’ve been honored to provide experiential learning for talented BroacastHER Academy Fellows the past three years, and value our partnership with 1,000 Dreams toward empowering girls nationwide.”

Additional BroadcastHER Coalition partners for 2025 include:

Crowd Control, For Creators, Crowd Control is an app that lets their communities interact with the games they play on stream. Crowd Control will be offering BroadcastHER Initiative beneficiaries the opportunity to join their partnership program, helping them grow their platform.

Tantrum Merch, Tantrum Merch specializes in high-quality, creator-driven merchandise, bringing unique designs to life for streamers, content creators, and their fans. Tantrum Merch will be collaborating with 1,000 Dreams Fund to fundraise for their Streams For Dreams fundraiser through their merchandise sales.

the*gamehers, the*gamehers is a women-led community dedicated to amplifying and centering the voices of women and femme identifying gamers. The*gamehers will be collaborating through fundraising efforts later in 2025 by their community to provide further funding to those 1,000 Dreams Fund serves.

DreamHack, DreamHack is the leading global gaming festival, featuring everything gaming under one roof. Experience LAN parties, top tier & grassroots esports, see the best cosplayers and their works, meet your favorite content creators, and enjoy everything from arts, screenings, and live music, to the latest games in their expo. DreamHack will be providing 1,000 Dreams Fund beneficiaries onsite shadowing opportunities and access to their festivals.

Additional Broadcaster Coalition partners will be added and announced throughout 2025. Organizations that are interested in joining the coalition are encouraged to reach out to BroadcasterHER@1000dreamsfund.org for more information.

To learn more about 1DF’s BroadcastHER Initiative, visit: https://1000dreamsfund.org/programs/broadcasther-initiative/