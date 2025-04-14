2025 Atlanta Film Festival Announces Additional Films and Special Presentations

The 49th Annual Atlanta Film Festival + Creative Conference presented by Rendezvous (ATLFF) revealed newly added key programming, including the Closing Night Presentation, talent appearances, and the full lineup of Marquee screenings and Special Presentations for the 2025 event. The 11-day film festival and educational conference will take place Thursday, April 24 through Sunday, May 4, 2025, with screenings primarily held at the Plaza Theatre and Tara Theatre in Atlanta.

On Saturday, May 3 the Closing Night Presentation of A24’s “Friendship,” a comedy film written and directed by Andrew DeYoung, will take place at the Plaza Theatre at 7:00pm. The film stars Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson and chronicles a suburban dad as he falls hard for his charismatic new neighbor.

Today’s announcement includes Marquee screenings of “The Surfer,” starring Nicolas Cage, “Ricky,” directed by Rashad Frett, and documentary “Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted.” Newly announced talent expected to attend the festival include actor and SNAFU author Ed Helms, “Red Clay” Co-Screenwriters and Executive Producers Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps and Omar Epps, “Come See Me in the Good Light” Director and producer Ryan White and producer Jessica Hargrave, “Desperately Seeking Susan” filmmaker Susan Seidelman, and “Metropolitan” filmmaker Whit Stillman. The Special Presentation lineup features collaborations with Atlanta Sustainable Fashion Week, the Atlanta Convention and Visitor Bureau, Seed & Spark, RE:IMAGINE and more.

The screenings and events announced today join the previously announced lineup of more than 132 official selections and Marquee screenings, including the Opening Night Presentation of the Georgia-filmed narrative feature, “Color Book.” Previously announced talent appearances at the 2025 festival include Kerry Washington, Will Catlett, Jeremiah Alexander Daniels, David Fortune, Billy Payne, and Ambassador Andrew Young.

Atlanta Film Festival will again offer a mix of in-person and virtual screenings. Screenings will be primarily held at the Plaza Theatre (1049 Ponce De Leon Ave NE) and The Tara Theatre (2345 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324), with additional screenings and events held at The Rialto, The Supermarket, and Scout Atlanta. Most official selections will be available to watch virtually following the in-person events; the virtual screenings and events will be presented via Eventive.

The full schedule of selected films, Marquee screenings and Special Presentations is now available here and through the ATLFF 2025 app. Festival badges and individual screening tickets are also now available for purchase.