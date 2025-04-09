Animation Summit returns to Atlanta this year on May 21, 2025, to celebrate all aspects of the animation industry, the professionals working in the industry, and those who aspire toward animation careers and projects.

Animation Summit, the leading East Coast event for the latest trends and technologies in animation, will be hosted at Resurgens Gaming, and is delivered this year in partnership with MomoCon, “the all ages Geek Culture Convention” held the following May 22-25 at the Georgia World Congress Center.

The current set of programming and activations at Animation Summit include:

Panels by industry animation professionals

Portfolio reviews by ASIFA-South

Workshop on creating visual FX by Ghost Launchpad

Putting the AI in Voice Acting, by Bob Carter and The Neighborhood Studio

World Premier of Star Forest Fortnite map

New Fortnite map from Ghost Launchpad

Exclusive first look at the gameplay for Avaloy Studios’ upcoming videogame “The Legend of

Bass Reeves”

Bass Reeves” Eyewear giveaways and activation by Zenni Optical

Viewing of Anime Music Video content, presented by MomoCon

“The animation industry is evolving faster than ever, driven by emerging technologies, global demand, and new platforms hungry for content. Animation Summit is where that momentum comes into focus. Hosted in partnership with MomoCon, it’s the perfect opportunity for professionals, creators, and fans to dive deeper into the craft, connect with industry leaders, and explore where animation is headed next. If you want to stay ahead of the curve, this is the room to be in.”

— Todd Harris, CEO of Resurgens Gaming

Animation Summit “Early Bird” Tickets, if purchased before April 30th, are available for a 50% discount and include Thursday Pass to MomoCon, a $50 value