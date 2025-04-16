As Postproduction in Georgia Prepares for a Serious Boost, Global Media Studios Ramps Up

Film and television postproduction resource Global Media Studios unveils new facility just in time for the announcement of changes to Georgia’s tax credits

Expanded professional studio space and offerings at Global Media Studios (GMS) in metro Atlanta align with the recent clearing of House Bill 129 by the Georgia House and Senate.

Global Media Studios is a unique hybrid production and postproduction house led by media-veteran Rich Hart, CEO, founder, and developer. Hart and his team are poised for the business the updated tax credits will generate under the new Georgia Entertainment Industry Postproduction Investment Act.

“Global Media Studios started out in 2018 with 6,000 square feet of cutting-edge studio space, and our recent build-out pushes it to 20,000+ square feet,” Hart says. “We’ve incorporated additional studios with state-of-the-art design and integration, top-of-the-line equipment, exceptional digital storage and security, and brought on additional professional engineering staff to assist clients in any way they need. We’re ready to help bring creatives’ and business executives’ stories and projects to life.”

Georgia’s new postproduction legislation—a vendor-side credit—is now awaiting the governor’s signature and replaces an original bill that sunset in 2023. Once signed and in effect, a Georgia postproduction company that spends at least $500,000 on qualified expenses in the state will receive a 20% credit, as well as an additional 10% if the project is also shot in Georgia.

Recently, Georgia’s audit process also benefited from an upgrade by the Georgia Department of Revenue that streamlines procedures and makes it more efficient and cost-effective for filmmakers to do business in the state.

With every positive development and incentive that helps Georgia remain at the forefront of film, television, and music production, Hart says the Peach State’s creative climate, storytellers, and businesses like Global Media Studios get a needed and inevitable boost.

“Bring it on. We’re ready to help tell these stories with excellence, passion, and unparalleled service,” adds Hart.

Global Media Studios’ services include audio postproduction, color correction, music production, podcasts and talk shows, live events, and corporate content.