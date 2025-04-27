Atlanta Film Society & Georgia Entertainment present the 11th IMAGE Film Award Gala Cocktail sponsored by Assembly Atlanta and NBCUniversal

The Atlanta Film Society’s IMAGE Film Awards presented by Georgia Entertainment in partnership with Assembly Atlanta and NBCUniversal, sets out to honor various individuals, companies and organization that have made outstanding contributions to Georgia’s film industry and community.

It’s celebrated the many contributions of notable names such as Spike Lee, Burt Reynolds, Tip “TI” Harris, Parker Posey, Dallas Austin, Tom Luse, Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee. It’s recognized companies such as Tyler Perry Studios, and Trioscope, nonprofit organizations such as the BronzeLens Film Festival, and Georgia Production Partnership and public leaders such as Governor Nathan Deal, President Jimmy Carter, Governor Zell Miller, Attorney General Chris Carr, the Georgia Film Office.

Named as a reference to the organization’s original name, the IMAGE Film Awards Gala pays tribute to Atlanta Film Society’s (ATLFS) history as Independent Media Artists of Georgia Etc (IMAGE). In the time since the event was established in 2001, both Georgia’s film community & industry have gone through tremendous transformation. Annual spending on production has increased from $200 million to as high as over $4 billion.

“The Atlanta Film Society is at the heart of a creative revolution, championing the voices of independent filmmakers and continuing to shape Georgia into a powerhouse for bold, original storytelling,” states Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment. “The future of independent film here is limitless. And it is fueled by a vibrant community, diverse perspectives, and an unstoppable spirit.”

Meanwhile, ATLFS has undergone some of the most significant evolutions since its formation: a name change from IMAGE to Atlanta Film Society, experienced some of the most longevity in organization staff and leadership in five decades along with new events and programs like the Creative Conference, New Mavericks, CineMás, PA Academy, Locals Only and the Kodak 100 Ft of Film as well as increased profile, visibility and attendance at the annual Academy Award qualifying Atlanta Film Festival.

These programs have been a platform for sharing, celebrating and elevating the work of hundreds of artists each year, workforce development of over 5,000 participants in ATLFS’ education and networking programs, and allowed for cultural engagement and enrichment of over 50,000 audience members annually. The IMAGE Film Awards Gala serves as the only fundraising event for the ATLFS and will be instrumental in growing the organization’s reach, impact and service to the community and artists it serves.

The trophy awarded to IMAGE Film Award recipients is inspired by the world’s first practical film projector, the Phantoscope, debuted to the world in Atlanta in 1895 in the first purpose-built cinema as part of the Cotton State Exposition (in Piedmont Park, the same site of IMAGE’s first Atlanta Film Festival over 80 years later in 1977). The Phantoscope, built by underdogs Jenkins & Armat, beat the titan of industry, Thomas Edison, to make the first viable motion picture projector. Edison would eventually purchase the patent from Jenkins and Armat and incorporate their technology into what became his widely-produced Vitascope. Arguably, this is the first time this science experiment became an industry and it happened here in Atlanta.

2025 HONOREES

Mary Ann Hughes , VP Film and Television Production Planning at Disney ABC Television Group

, VP Film and Television Production Planning at Disney ABC Television Group Ray McKinnon , Oscar-winning Filmmaker and Actor

, Oscar-winning Filmmaker and Actor Georgia Film Academy, The Georgia Film Academy supports a collaboration of institutions of the University System of Georgia, Technical College System of Georgia, and Independent institutions that offer professional courses in film, television, digital entertainment, Esports, and game development.

More information and tickets to this years IMAGE Film Award Gala Cocktail can be found here.