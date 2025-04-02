Atlanta Music Tech Summit Returns, Connecting Students With Industry Leaders and Honoring J Dilla’s Legacy

Music and technology are more connected than ever, and young creators are shaping the future of the industry. To support and inspire the next generation, the Music Education Group, Inc. (MEG) and Save the Music Foundation (STM) are bringing back the 3rd Annual APS/Fulton County Schools Music Technology Summit, taking place April 3-4, 2025, at Therrell High School (3099 Panther Trail SW, Atlanta, GA 30311). This two-day event is designed to immerse students in music technology, connecting them with industry professionals and equipping them with the tools to explore careers in audio production and sound engineering.

Since 2022, MEG and STM have worked together to provide hardware, software, and training to both students and educators. As technology continues to transform the music industry, the summit ensures that Georgia students have access to the skills and resources needed to thrive.

A Celebration of Music, Technology, and Legacy

The summit will feature expert panels, interactive breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, and a Student Music Tech Showcase judged by special guests. More than just an educational experience, it’s a celebration of music’s power to inspire and innovate.

A major highlight this year is the presence of Maureen “Ma Dukes” Yancey, mother of the legendary producer J Dilla, whose pioneering sound continues to shape hip-hop and beyond. Through the J Dilla Studio Grants, STM provides schools with more than $50,000 worth of cutting-edge music technology equipment, including iPads, MIDI keyboards, DJ gear, microphones, and more. So far, 13 metro Atlanta schools have received these transformative grants.

“My son James was a visionary who saw music as a way to connect with and inspire others. Through the J Dilla Music Tech Grant, his legacy continues to open doors for young creatives, and I’m honored to join Save The Music in celebrating his influence! From the Smithsonian to the Trap Museum, his impact spans generations and genres, proving that innovation in music has no boundaries. I look forward to sharing his story, highlighting his journey, and celebrating his genius with students, with fans, and with all music lovers alike,” said Maureen “Ma Dukes” Yancey.

To further honor J Dilla’s impact, a special event titled “From the Smithsonian to the Trap Museum: The Influences of J Dilla” will be held on April 3, 2025, at the Trap Music Museum. Moderated by cultural historian NuFace, this exclusive, invitation-only gathering will provide an in-depth look at J Dilla’s groundbreaking contributions to music.

“J Dilla’s impact on hip-hop is undeniable—his signature sound shaped the genre and continues to inspire artists across generations. Recreating his home studio is more than just a tribute; it’s a way to bring people into the creative space where his genius unfolded. This project allows fans, both old and new, to connect with his legacy in a meaningful way and experience the essence of what made his music so timeless.” said NuFace, who will moderate the event.

Summit Schedule

Day 1 – April 3, 2025

10:00 AM – Student Arrival

10:15 AM – Fireside Chat with “Ma Dukes”

10:50 AM – Lunch with Special Guest

11:25 AM – Breakout Sessions

1:50 PM – Close Out & Departure

Day 2 – April 4, 2025

10:00 AM – Student Arrival

10:15 AM – Interactive Producer Demo

10:50 AM – Lunch with Special Guest

11:20 AM – Music Tech Showcase

12:25 PM – Interactive Booths

1:50 PM – Close Out & Survey

Educators, students, and industry professionals are encouraged to join this inspiring event that blends music, technology, and career exploration.

To attend the April 3 event at the Trap Music Museum, please RSVP.