Cannes Film Festival Official Selection 2025

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is slated to be another blockbuster success after today’s announcement of the Official Selection 2025 which was unveiled at the traditional annual meeting with the French and international press.

Atlanta native, Spike Lee, will be returning to the Croisette with the feature film Highest to Lowest, screening out of competition.

Georgia Entertainment will be there to represent the Peach State’s infrastructure, resources, and locations with their signature ‘Script to Screen’ festival programming. For more information on this lineup of events and the opportunity to partner, please connect here.

See the full list of films below:

COMPETITION

Alpha, Julie Ducournau

Dossier 137, Dominik Moll

The Eagles of the Republic, Tarik Saleh

Eddington, Ari Aster

Fuori, Mario Martone

The History of Sound, Oliver Hermanus

La Petite Derniere, Hafsia Herzi

The Mastermind, Kelly Reichardt

Nouvelle Vague, Richard Linklater

The Phoenician Scheme, Wes Anderson

Renoir, Chie Hayakawa

Romeria, Carla Simone

The Secret Agent, Kleber Mendonça Filho

Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier

A Simple Accident, Jafar Panahi

Sirat, Oliver Laxe

Sound of Falling, Mascha Schilinksi

Two Prosecutors, Sergei Loznitsa

Young Mothers, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

OUT OF COMPETITION

Colours of Time, Cedric Klapisch

Highest 2 Lowest, Spike Lee

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Christopher McQuarrie

Partir un jour, Amélie Bonnin – opening film

The Richest Woman in the World, Thierry Klifa

Vie Privée, Rebecca Zlotowski

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Bono: Stories of Surrender, Andrew Dominik

The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol, Sylvain Chomet

Tell Her I Love Her, Romane Bohringer

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

Dalloway, Yann Gozlan

Exit 8, Kawamura Genki

Songs of the Neon Night, Juno Mak

CANNES PREMIERE

Amrum, Fatih Akin

Connemara, Alex Lutz

The Disappearance of Josef Mengele, Kirill Serebrennikov

Orwell: 2+2 =5, Raoul Peck

Splitsville, Michael Angelo Covino

The Wave, Sebastián Lelio