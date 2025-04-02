Commentary: Quick Notes on AI’s Role in the Creative Industries

Commentary by Randy Davidson, CEO and Founder of Georgia Entertainment

One behavior I’ve consciously worked to eliminate is the “head in the sand” syndrome, commonly known as the “ostrich effect.” This bias leads one to avoid confronting potentially negative information, often to their detriment. Such avoidance is usually detrimental both personally and professionally.

When artificial intelligence (AI) began making significant strides, my initial reaction was to sidestep the topic entirely. I hesitated to discuss it at events or feature it in our publications. However, I quickly recognized that AI presents substantial opportunities within the entertainment industry. It serves as a catalyst for enhanced creativity and innovation, challenging traditional business models much like previous technological advancements have over the past 25 years.

The first mention of AI in our publication was in 2017, not long after we started the business. We highlighted an article from Futurism that explained how researchers from Georgia Tech used artificial intelligence to make a video game.

In March, I attended the first Atlanta International Artificial Intelligence Film Festival. Lauren Spaulding, Senior Director of Operations and Strategic Advisor for Georgia Entertainment, spoke on a panel at the day long event and the conversations were enlightening. Topics covered new innovations, ethical challenges, hybrid production efficiencies and much more. Reel.

Some interesting and timely insights on AI: Patrick the Producer on Paramount’s future direction with AI | Research report on 100 new AI studios