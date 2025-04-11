Dallas Austin Releases Original Song “City Too Busy To Hate” as Theme for Atlanta Feature Doc “The Games in Black & White”

“When I heard about ‘The Games in Black & White’ with its focus on Andrew Young and Billy Payne’s friendship, I wanted to be a part of it,” said Austin, founder of Dallas Austin Distribution. “Atlanta’s Games had a huge impact our city’s hip-hop and creative community, and I love contributing a voice to the film, which adds another prominent verse to Atlanta’s amazing roles in the global music, film and sports scenes.”

Austin joined the ASP team in Nov. 2023 for the doc, which presents the first comprehensive look at the 1996 Atlanta Centennial Olympic Games, for which Young and Payne bid and led the organizing committee. Austin produced the song, which is performed by Atlanta-based hip hop musician Champp . Atlanta jazz pianist, composer and writer Joe Alterman created the film’s original score with Austin.

Based on an idea by George Hirthler, writer/producer of the film, "City Too Busy To Hate" lyrics were co-written by Hirthler, Champp and Austin. Hirthler and co-executive producer Bob Judson recruited Austin for the project to give the film a gritty urban sound. The song title is based on a quote about the city's race relations from mid-century Atlanta Mayor William B. Hartsfield.

“The lyrics complement the important takeaways of the film, which presents the unlikely partnership of Billy Payne and Andy Young and how the city’s winning bid and 1996 Olympics intertwine with the Civil Rights Movement,” said Hirthler. “Dallas and Champp place an exclamation point on the film in our opening sequence and closing centered on Atlanta’s many Olympic legacies. Dallas and Joe’s beautiful score compositions perfectly accompany the film’s narrative and reveals.”

Judson had the idea of mixing hip-hop and jazz in the soundtrack. “Drawing authentic Atlanta talent and voices to ‘The Games in Black & White’ was a goal of ours from the beginning of the film project,” said Judson. “We appreciate Dallas, Joe and Champp for their amazing work and collaboration.”

“Like the city that inspired it, this song has a bangin’ hook that will inspire everyone to jump up and dance,” said Champp. “In yet another original way, this song and film prove how Atlanta influences everything!”

“It was a true honor to contribute music to this powerful film celebrating Atlanta and two local legends whose hard work helped elevate our beautiful city to world-class status,” said Alterman. “Their partnership—often spontaneous and deeply intuitive—reminded me of the magic I’ve witnessed in the world of master improvisers. That spirit of collaboration was profoundly inspiring, as was the opportunity to work alongside another Atlanta icon, Dallas Austin, in bringing the music to life for this extraordinary story.”

Known for many solo works, prestigious collaborations and performances at many of the world’s top jazz venues, Alterman recently provided the score to another Georgia-centered recording on “Last Sunday in Plains: A Centennial Celebration” by Jimmy Carter, which posthumously earned the 39th president the Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling” Grammy Award—his fourth—earlier this year.

Austin joined the film team with an array of music and film experience as a Grammy winner and film producer, most prominently including work on Atlanta-centric films “Drumline” and “ATL.” During his career spanning over three decades, Austin collaborated with or produced hit recordings with Michael Jackson, P!nk, TLC, Duran Duran, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Bjork and Lionel Richie. He is a 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee.

Austin’s previous Atlanta Olympic-related work includes collaboration to create the popular House of Blues music venue (later renamed The Tabernacle) during the Atlanta Games. His current local projects include creation of the Music Experience for Centennial Yards. Last month, the Atlanta World Cup Host Committee and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens unveiled the regional Sonic ID for the 2026 FIFA World Cup for which the track and accompanying visualizer, titled “The Sound of Atlanta,” were produced by Austin. The 2026 event will be history’s biggest football tournament, featuring 48 teams competing in 104 matches across Canada, Mexico and U.S. The 1996 Olympics featured over 10,000 athletes from 197 National Olympic Committees with venues in Atlanta and Southeast, including football venues from Miami to Washington, D.C., hosting Olympic soccer.

“On the heels of the Sonic ID, this new song ‘City Too Busy To Hate’ will be available and listened to by streaming audiences everywhere from Atlanta to Korea, Centennial Park to Sydney, Australia,” said Austin. “It’s a celebration of the world’s travels to Atlanta for sport from the 1990s to now and for the ages.”

The Centennial Olympic Games of 1996 were billed as “the largest peacetime gathering in history.” “The Games in Black & White” summarizes and assesses the decades-long impact in three acts: “The Bid, The Games and The Legacy.” Production on the documentary began in early 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic halted work that summer. Through anonymous corporate support, production resumed in summer 2022, with filming completed in fall 2023 and editing/rights clearances since.

Along with Payne and Young, ASP completed interviews with over 45 people associated with the 1996 Games or the Olympic Movement, including former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin, Martin Luther King III and former First Lady of Atlanta Valerie Jackson, among others. The team also interviewed U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland, five-time Olympic medalist and LA28 Chief Athlete Officer Janet Evans, and LA28 Chief of Games Management Doug Arnot, who was managing director of venues and operations at the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games. During Sept. 2023, ASP interviewed 1996 Olympic decathlon champion Dan O’Brien and completed a two-day on-location shoot involving over 30 crew members at Centennial Olympic Park.

“The Games in Black & White” will enjoy its world premiere as a Special Presentation of the 49th Atlanta Film Festival at Rialto Center for the Arts on April 26. Tickets remain available via AtlantaFilmFestival.com.