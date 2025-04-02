Discover Dunwoody Announces First Quarter Award Recipient

Discover Dunwoody proudly announces Melany Hernandez as the Quarter 1 recipient of the Distinguished Production Associate Recognition Program for 2025. This quarterly initiative recognizes the valuable contributions of behind-the-scenes professionals in the film and entertainment industry. Melany’s hard work, dedication, and achievements make her a deserving recipient of this honor.

Melany’s journey began in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she grew up watching her parents build Fiesta Mexicana into a thriving business. Their determination and resilience instilled in her the belief that success comes from hard work and grit. Weekly movie nights and telenovela marathons with her family sparked her love for storytelling, planting the seeds for a future in entertainment. Initially pursuing a Business Management degree at Clemson University, she later transferred to the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) to follow her true calling. “If you aren’t a little scared, then you aren’t taking a risk. The bigger the risk, the bigger the reward! Take a chance on yourself and your dreams. I did, and it has been the most fulfilling journey,” she shares.

