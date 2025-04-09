The 2025 Edition of the Creative Economy Journal

Discover Dunwoody Spotlights Ashley Saunders

By Staff on News

Discover Dunwoody is proud to name Ashley Saunders as the April 2025 recipient of the Distinguished Production Associate Recognition Program, an initiative created to spotlight the unsung heroes of the film and entertainment industry. These professionals play a critical role in bringing productions to life, yet their names rarely appear in the spotlight. Ashley’s story is a shining example of perseverance, passion, and a deep love for storytelling that has guided her career from day one. 

Ashley’s journey into entertainment began with music. While studying Music Business Management at Belmont  University, she interned with a brand manager in the industry and set her sights on a career in music. However, life had other plans. A family situation required her to step away from school, but the creative spark never left. A few years later,  she found herself enrolling at Full Sail University to pursue film—a movelll

