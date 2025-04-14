Entertainment Ready: Georgia Communities Rally Locally, Recruit Globally

By Randy Davidson

Georgia Entertainment founder and CEO

Last year marked a breakthrough for our business and many other creative organizations in Georgia. Despite revenue challenges, a significant awareness transformation occurred. Georgia’s film industry is just one facet of our dynamic creative landscape, which also includes gaming, digital production, art, fashion, sporting events and more. Embracing the full spectrum of the creative sector is crucial — not only for the political narrative but also to sustain Georgia’s incredible momentum as the creative, cultural and entertainment capital of the world.

If there was a theme for Georgia’s creative industries in 2024, it would surround the convergence of tourism and entertainment. Communities all over the state are recognizing the power of adjoining local creative organizations while recruiting entertainment productions to the region. Rally locally, recruit globally.

Counties and cities like Columbus, Gwinnett, Fayetteville, Dekalb, Savannah, Macon and Fulton County have been engaged in this effort for years. Many Georgia communities are leveraging their tourism arms (DMO & CVB organizations) as the cornerstone of their strategy. This approach makes economic sense, as local hotels, restaurants, venues and other businesses benefit directly from tourism—a clean form of economic development. Tourism-related spending around creative initiatives and entertainment productions initiates a multiplier effect, boosting the local economy.

Here are some ways communities are proactively addressing the opportunity:

Organize annual and/or quarterly events at local venues. Purpose: Educate and inform local business leaders about entertainment activity in the region.

Periodic email newsletters and social outreach. Purpose: Consistent direct messaging to locals and entertainment decision makers outside the region.

Imagery and asset collection. Purpose: Compile the who, what, where and how of the locations and support businesses in the region.

Intimate tours. Purpose: Invite entertainment executives to see regional assets and experience the southern hospitality of the community.

Dedicated website. Purpose: A central hub for local citizens and businesses to be informed, while also representing the best of the region for entertainment professionals exploring the community.

Network with other committed communities. Purpose: Build relationships with like-minded officials through events organized by the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the Georgia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureau, AFCI, FilmUSA, Georgia Council for the Arts and others.

Take the message on the road. Purpose: Wave the community’s flag at festivals and meetings around the globe where decision makers congregate.

As mentioned, a few communities are very mature on these fronts while others are gearing up. Communities like Dunwoody, Douglasville, Rome, Gainesville, Athens, Brookhaven, Forsyth County, Covington, Cherokee County, Bartow, Dahlonega, Valdosta and others are at various stages of embracing this opportunity. Many of these efforts require very little monetary investment. Simply getting involved on social outlets like LinkedIn and attending events can do wonders. It just takes a little time, passion and education.

We remain committed to supporting and showcasing communities across Georgia through editorial coverage, events and special programs. I believe the creative wave is here, and Georgia is primed to ride it. The state is uniquely positioned to maintain its leadership, thanks to its vast resources that serve the creative sector. Our greatest strengths are our local and regional leaders, who are dedicated to creating job opportunities, raising the standard of living and fostering clean, sustainable economic growth.

No matter where your community stands in terms of local engagement or global recruitment, we are here to assist in any way we can.

This article appeared in the 2025 edition of the Creative Economy Journal. See more from the Journal here.