Event Recap: Cinelease Studios – Three Ring presents The Space to Create

Cinelease Studios – Three Ring was on full display during the company’s The Space to Create event. Industry professionals were on hand to witness the studio’s expanded role as a hub for creatives, with a vision to serve as an indie-friendly creative hub supporting industries such as gaming, music, live entertainment, and digital media.

See photos below. Watch the reel here.

The event highlighted the facilities, such as the 140-foot green screen, on-site hair, makeup, talent, writer’s room ready bungalows, and infrastructure to support projects across multiple channels. Attendees took a tour to see Cinelease Studios – Three Ring’s resources and environments, from soundstages to production technologies, which make it a location for artists, developers and producers to work.

“We were very honored to partner with the team at Cinelease to help make this event a reality,” said Randy Davidson, CEO and founder of Georgia Entertainment. “There’s a realization among creatives and the companies supporting them that more collaboration and alignment is critical. This event showcased how the future will evolve between intellectual property creators and those supporting the monetization of ideas.”

Event highlights included multiple presentations, including two fireside chats. One with acclaimed producer Ty Walker titled Creating Memorable Entertainment for Today’s Audience, and the other between Georgia Entertainment’s Randy Davidson, Jezlan Moyet and Producer Patrick Caligiuri about the state of content creation and monetization.

Panel discussions focused on solutions for creators and producers. “Resources and Strategies for Producers and Content Creators” was moderated by Olivia Schmitz of Cinelease Studios – Three Ring with Meredith Riley Stewart, Paris Schulman, Genevieve LeDoux and Ryan Monolopolus; and “Funding and Financial Solutions for Filmmakers and Content Creators” was moderated by Chelsey Spivey of Revolution Entertainment Services with John Thomas of Element CPA, Melanie Krinsky of Western Alliance Bank, Josh Harris of Peachtree Group and DiAndria Green of Bennett Thrasher.

Photos by Jennifer Reynolds and Crizz Quinn