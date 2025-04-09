Founders Legal welcomes Beth B. Moore as senior counsel

Beth B. Moore has joined Founders Legal as Senior Counsel, bringing her extensive experience in entertainment, corporate, and intellectual property law to its expanding practice. Based at Atlanta Tech Village in Buckhead, the firm is a leading force in the city’s technology and innovation community. Moore’s addition further reinforces its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs, creators, and investors in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape.

“Beth is an outstanding advocate for artists and innovators alike, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our team,” said Jeff Bekiares, Managing Partner at Founders Legal. “Her unique blend of legal expertise, business acumen, and public service experience makes her an invaluable resource for clients navigating the intersection of technology, intellectual property, and entertainment.”

Moore has dedicated her career to advising clients across music, film, television, literature, video games, esports, social media, and emerging technologies. Her work spans a broad client base, from independent artists and producers to a top-100 accounting firm and a billion-dollar software company. She is known for her ability to simplify complex legal concepts, empowering creatives and entrepreneurs to make informed decisions about their intellectual property and business ventures.

Beyond private practice, Moore served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2019 to 2023, as the only entertainment attorney in the state legislature. As a steadfast advocate for the creative economy, she played a key role in shaping policy for Georgia’s entertainment industries and was recognized with the prestigious Friend of Film Award in 2019 by the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition.

“I have always believed that creatives deserve an advocate who speaks their language, understands their industries, and is ready to champion their interests,” said Beth B. Moore. “Joining Founders Legal is a natural fit—I’m excited to work with a firm that embraces innovation and is deeply committed to supporting artists, entrepreneurs, and businesses in a meaningful way.”

Moore is also an active leader in Atlanta’s creative and entertainment communities, serving on the Decide DeKalb Entertainment Advisory Board, volunteering with Arté GA, and participating in industry organizations, including Women in Film and Television Atlanta (WIFTA) and the Georgia Production Partnership (GPP).