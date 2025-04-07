Georgia-produced true crime series streaming on Prime Video

In late March, Prime Video licensed Trial Watchers, a five-part docuseries that is available across its platform. Mike Petchenik, a former Emmy-award winning television news journalist in Atlanta co-created the brand with Neil and Melissa Gordon from Augusta, Georgia. Petchenik edited all 22 minute episodes and produced some of the episodes with Neil Gordon, his first TV news boss in Augusta in 2001.

Melissa Gordon was the inspiration for the project. She is a true crime fan, who attended the Alex Murdaugh trial in South Carolina and started recording footage for the docuseries in February 2023.

Trial Watchers explores the passionate community of true crime enthusiasts. It’s currently streaming on Prime Video and available to watch in Atlanta on Saturdays at 1 p.m. on Peachtree TV. A shortened re-broadcast of the Atlanta Braves Friday night game is in the listings Saturday at 12 p.m. before Trial Watchers.

The weekly episodes are provided to the community thanks to support from Derek Hays Law Firm, which enabled the Trial Watchers team to purchase the airtime.

ABOUT TRIAL WATCHERS

Thirty years after the O.J. Simpson trial ignited a global fascination with courtroom drama, true crime has become a dominant force in media.

From hit series such as Dateline, 20/20, and 48 Hours to the growing influence of true crime podcasts, online communities, and conventions, millions of fans are immersing themselves in real-life stories of justice and intrigue.

Now, Trial Watchers goes inside this world, following the individuals who are at the heart of this movement. Many of them put their lives on hold to witness history and seek a just verdict.

The series follows a diverse group of true crime devotees, each with a unique reason for their courtroom dedication:

Two sisters seek justice for their father’s murder, connecting with others who share similar tragic losses.

A husband and wife (Neil and Melissa) were caught in the fallout of the Alex Murdaugh trial after their book was plagiarized by the court clerk, thrusting them into an unexpected legal firestorm.

An ex-con turned social media commentator, reporting live from trials to expose modern-day criminals and advocate for justice.

CrimeCon attendees—part of the 6,000-strong crowd at the annual true crime convention, where superfans gather to meet experts, discuss cases, and explore their fascination with the genre.

Two friends who attend multiple trials each year, putting their investigative skills to the test.

For more information on Trial Watchers visit Prime Video

This photo was taken in early June 2024 at “CrimeCon” in Nashville, Tennessee. From Left to Right: Christina and Lori, “True Crime Super Fans” from Episode 5, Mike Petchenik, Neil and Melissa Gordon (from Episode 2)