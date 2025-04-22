Georgia, USA on the World Stage at Cannes 2025, Programming and Partners Announced

Georgia Entertainment has released program details and partners for its signature “From Script to Screen” event series at the 78th edition of the Cannes International Film Festival. The festival, running from May 13 to May 24, 2025, is the largest film festival in the world, with over 350,000 filmmakers, financiers and entertainment executives. (Request an Invite.)

Presenting partners of Georgia Entertainment’s “From Script to Screen” events are Film Columbus GA, Shadowbox Studios and Trilith Institute. Other partners include Visit East Point, SCAD, Fulton Films, Western Alliance Bank, Explore Gwinnett, Film Savannah, Monarch, Trilith Studios, PS ATL and others to be announced soon.

The special, sanctioned program is active throughout the festival. The purpose is to highlight Georgia’s infrastructure, locations, talented crew and professional services to filmmakers from around the world.

“Cannes is a premier opportunity to showcase Georgia on the world stage. Our events at the festival provide unique environments for Georgia suppliers to interact with bona fide producers, directors and those making decisions about filming locations,” said Randy Davidson, CEO and founder of Georgia Entertainment. “The competitive landscape demands that we tell our own story. Being passive is not an option. We are excited to share the Southern hospitality and the difference we can make when projects are completed in Georgia.”

The programming includes activations with FilmUSA and the American Pavilion.

“The Cannes Film Festival offers unparalleled opportunities to elevate Georgia’s resources. The global visibility and prestige of Cannes make it a hub for networking, bringing together filmmakers, producers, distributors and investors,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment. “Together with our partners, we look forward to facilitating meaningful relationships that will help drive new spending and revenue to Georgia.”

Partnership options are available to support this initiative.

May 10 – Exclusive Pre-Cannes Send-Off – Our partners will join us at the elegant Office Bar inside the Epicurean Hotel, Atlanta, Georgia.

May 15 – Celebration of Cinema at the Rue de Antibes Art Gallery, Cannes, France

May 17 – Seaside Georgia Peach Brunch at the American Pavilion, Cannes, France

May 18 – Georgia Day at Cannes at the FilmUSA Pavilion, Cannes, France

Croissants, Coffee and Columbus Brunch – Croissants, coffee and insights from the Columbus Film Commission about locations, incentives and resources for filmmakers. Throughout Georgia, USA Panel – Partners discuss locations, incentives and the production ecosystem of the state. Made with Georgia, USA Panel – Partners discuss workforce development, educational initiatives and state-of-the-art facilities serving film and television productions in Georgia. Lights, Camera, America Panel – Together with Monarch and FilmUSA, entertainment executives will discuss production incentives in the USA. Georgia Script to Screen VIP Mixer – Producers, directors and Georgia partners engage in a special networking affair.



