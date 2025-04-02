GHCC Relaunches CREAR Division with Spring Kick-off Event

The Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GHCC) is pleased to announce the official relaunch of its CREAR Division—Creative Professionals, Entrepreneurs, and Industry Leaders—with a dynamic Spring Kick-off Event on April 3, 2025, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Gas South District – Hudgens Center, prior to the highly anticipated Tony Succar concert (concert tickets required). This event is part of GHCC’s ongoing mission to enhance economic mobility and visibility for Georgia’s Hispanic business community, and the relaunch of CREAR signifies a renewed commitment to advancing opportunities in the fields of arts, culture, media, and entertainment. The inaugural event will bring together creative professionals, business owners, community leaders, and public and private partners to foster collaboration and explore new avenues for growth.

“The relaunch of CREAR is not just a program—it’s a movement,” said Veronica Maldonado-Torres, President and CEO of GHCC. “We are igniting a creative revolution that recognizes the power of Hispanic talent to shape culture, drive innovation, and build economic wealth. Through CREAR, we’re not only opening doors—we’re building pathways for generational impact across Georgia and beyond. We would like to extend our gratitude to our partners Cinco Pistas, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, and Georgia Entertainment for their continued support in helping make this initiative a reality.”

Speakers at the event will include Veronica Maldonado-Torres, President and CEO of GHCC; Clara Richardson Olguin, Chair of the CREAR Division; Dru Castro, GHCC Member and Partner at Cinco Pistas and Owner of HILO Records; Brennen S. Dicker, Executive Director of the Creative Media Industries Institute at Georgia State University and Chairman of the Board for the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition; and Sasha Rionda, Host of Coffee with America.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with leaders and organizations driving Georgia’s creative economy, network with top creatives, entrepreneurs, and corporate decision-makers, discover partnership opportunities for Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond, showcase their brands through exclusive booth spaces, and enjoy live music, an inspiring atmosphere, and authentic connections. The event will run from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, followed by the Tony Succar concert.

The CREAR Division is also offering a membership that includes a featured profile in GHCC’s printed and online CREAR Directory, a custom landing page to highlight portfolios, videos, and testimonials, a personalized QR code for increased exposure, access to four curated networking events annually, and direct connections to corporate, government and community partners actively seeking Hispanic creative talent. The CREAR Directory will be distributed to GHCC’s corporate members, local government leaders, and statewide event organizers, providing unmatched exposure and business opportunities to Georgia’s creative professionals.

They invite all to join us as we celebrate creativity, innovation, and economic empowerment, helping to shape a vibrant future for the Hispanic creative community in Georgia. For more information or sponsorship inquiries, please contact crear@ghcc.org or sponsorships@ghcc.org.