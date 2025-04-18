HGTV’s ‘Married to Real Estate’ Moves to Prime Time

HGTV fan-favorites Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, Co-Stars and Executive Producers of the highly acclaimed “Married to Real Estate” series, are taking over a new time slot! Now airing in over 82 countries worldwide, the hit series, known for its heartfelt storytelling, jaw-dropping transformations, and hilarious on-screen chemistry, is officially moving to prime time: Wednesdays at 9 PM ET/PT on HGTV.

The time slot shift reflects what fans already know: this show is more than just renovation and design; it’s about building legacy, celebrating family, and laughing through life’s messy (and memorable) moments. Now almost halfway through its fourth season, “Married to Real Estate” is bringing the heat and of course, the humor, every week.

“This season is truly special,” says Egypt Sherrod. “We’re pouring so much love, creativity, and purpose into every project, and the stories behind the homes have touched our hearts. There’s been so much laughter, so much love, and of course—those jaw-dropping renovations we know you tune in for. We’re beyond excited to continue this journey with everyone in our new prime time home.”

“It’s been a wild ride this season,” adds Mike Jackson. “We’re bringing even more energy, more real-life moments with our family, and more beautiful transformations. We appreciate every single person who tunes in each week and we can’t wait for what’s next.”

Some of the Season 4 Highlights (and Hilarious Moments) include a spirited debate about whether pets belong on the furniture. Egypt is on team “of course”, especially when it comes to their beloved labradoodle, Serene Jackson, who loves a good couch cuddle. Mike? A hard no. “Furniture is for humans!” he insists. Let’s just say Serene didn’t exactly side with him. Also, that time when Egypt and Mike had 10 minutes to draw portraits on canvas of each other; and Mike completely misunderstood the assignment. Egypt delivered a heartfelt sketch. Mike’s masterpiece? Let’s just say it had everyone in tears; from laughter, not emotion.

But it’s not all laughs and light-hearted debates. This season dives deep into real-life resilience, like when actress and comedian Cocoa Brown experienced the devastating loss of her home in a fire. Faced with starting over or rebuilding, Cocoa turned to Egypt and Mike, who walked with her every step of the way through the emotional and complex journey of recovery.

“It was emotional, no doubt,” says Mike. “But that’s what we’re here for, helping families feel whole again.”

Other standout moments this season include: helping a blended family of eight find and renovate their first home together, tackling back-to-back kitchen overhauls for two of Egypt’s closest girlfriends, and turning a cramped NYC apartment dream into a spacious Georgia sanctuary. In every home they touch, Egypt’s eye for design continues to shine. Through her esteemed Indigo Road Design, she creates spaces that blend comfort and luxury so effortlessly, each home becomes a timeless reflection of the family living in it. The designs feel elevated yet livable, warm, elegant, and full of soul.

While the renovations are stunning, it’s the stories behind the homes that make the show unforgettable. With their deep real estate and renovation expertise and undeniable connection, Egypt and Mike invite viewers into their world each week, and that authenticity has built a loyal following across generations and countries.

Now available to stream the next day on Max, Discovery+, and HGTV GO, “Married to Real Estate” continues to capture hearts around the globe. And with its new prime time slot, there’s no better time to join the journey.

Be Sure to Watch New Episodes at the Brand New Time Slot, on Wednesdays at 9 PM ET/PT on HGTV Next-day streaming available for all episodes on: Max, Discovery+, and HGTV GO.

Follow the Journey: @egyptsherrod | @djfadelf | @hgtv #MarriedToRealEstate #HGTV