Jenna Kanell joins HOCA Studio as Head of Development

HOCA Studio today announces that Jenna Kanell, actor, writer, director and stunt performer (“Terrifier,” “Renfield,” “Bad Boys: Ride or Die”), has joined the team as Head of Development. This marks an exciting new chapter for the Atlanta-based production company as it expands its creative slate, including the upcoming festival release of its short film “Spray Bottle” and development of its first feature film.

HOCA Studio is dedicated to pushing creative boundaries and championing bold, innovative storytelling that reflects the complexity of human identity and relationships. Kanell’s addition to the team reinforces the studio’s mission, bringing her dynamic industry experience to the forefront of HOCA’s projects. With the team’s global perspective and its local roots, HOCA is uniquely positioned to transform Atlanta’s indie scene.

“Jenna is an extraordinary filmmaker whose vision aligns perfectly with HOCA Studio’s commitment to crafting meaningful and thought-provoking films,” said Thang Ho, founder of HOCA Studio. “Her creative energy and deep understanding of the filmmaking process make her an invaluable addition to our team.”

Kanell joins just as HOCA Studio is gearing up for the festival debut of its short film “Spray Bottle,” which will make its premiere at the Oscar-qualifying Florida Film Festival (April 11-20). The film will also screen at the Charlotte Film Festival (October 14-19) and has been recognized as a Vanishing Angle Post Grant Winner and Film Impact Georgia Finalist.

“I’m thrilled to join HOCA Studio and collaborate on bringing compelling stories to life,” said Kanell. “We believe that stories have the power to reshape the world—and we’re here to tell the ones that matter most.”

HOCA Studio is currently developing its first feature film, set for release in late 2026. While details remain under wraps, the project will reflect HOCA’s signature storytelling approach—bold, thought-provoking and deeply resonant.