Kennesaw State University’s 5th Annual Owl Film Festival To Be Held

The Digital Animation program housed within the School of Art and Design at Kennesaw State University (KSU) is thrilled to announce the return of the Owl Film Festival, celebrating its fifth edition on May 5, 2025, at 7 p.m. at the Bailey Performance Center in Morgan Concert Hall.

The festival showcases the talents of KSU’s Digital Animation program, featuring works from graduating seniors and art majors. The festival is divided into three acts: Short Animations, where juniors and seniors will present their 30-60 second animations; Senior Capstone Showcase, which includes non-animated concentrations such as character design, storyboarding, background and concept art, 2D animation rigging, and more; Short Animated Films, where teams of students will showcase their collaborative short films.

The Owl Film Festival serves as a significant source of inspiration for current students, who are encouraged to attend and draw motivation from their peers’ work. Among the standout projects, Quincy Saunders’ senior film, Autumntross, is highly anticipated after her second-place win last year. Other notable artists include Skully Gilder and Ava Sins, who have led impressive teams for their films. The festival also benefits from the guidance of experienced faculty and industry professionals.

The festival will feature awards judged by esteemed guests from prominent animation studios. In previous years, judges such as Adult Swim, Netflix, Disney, Marvel, and more helped to decide the winners. This year’s trophies, designed by student Michelle Brannan with the assistance of Professor Paul Orlando, will be produced using the 3D Printing Lab in the Visual Arts building.

As the program’s largest event each year, many students begin thinking of their contributions to the festival as early as their freshman year. The festival’s emphasis on producing professional-caliber work has helped many graduates secure successful careers in the animation industry. Additionally, the festival attracts industry attendees, providing students with valuable international exposure and networking opportunities.

The Owl Film Festival exemplifies the department’s commitment to collaboration and excellence. The festival fosters a culture of teamwork and innovation by encouraging students to pursue their chosen career roles while working on their senior capstone projects. The festival aims to elevate the animation industry by supporting talented animators who value both individual expertise and collective effort.

This event is free and open to the public, reserve your tickets here.

More information about the Digital Animation program can be found here.