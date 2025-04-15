Latinas in Media Atlanta Presents ATLFF Panel

In its third year, Latinas in Media Atlanta continues to thrive and grow with an ever-expanding network of passionate creatives and industry professionals. This powerful panel brings together filmmakers, producers, directors, writers, community builders, and change-makers for a real conversation on what it means to lead with intention, support underrepresented talent, and build stronger, more inclusive creative teams. We’ll also explore the business impact of overlooking diverse voices and how the industry misses out when it fails to tap into these vibrant and valuable perspectives.

Panel Details:

Representation starts behind the scenes. Join Latinas in Media Atlanta for an essential conversation on how producers, department heads, and decision-makers can actively seek out and support new, underrepresented talent. We’ll discuss practical strategies for building stronger creative teams and ensuring that our industry reflects the richness of the communities it serves.

This panel is hosted by Latinas in Media Atlanta, Founder, Producer, and Actress Denise Santos and Co-Founder, Co-Producer, and Actress Viviana Chavez—both passionate advocates in the Atlanta Film & Television industry.

Title: Putting the UNITY Back in Community: Bridging the Gap in Film & Television

Putting the UNITY Back in Community: Bridging the Gap in Film & Television Date: April 29, 2025

April 29, 2025 Time: 1:30 PM

1:30 PM Location: Tara Theatre – Kenny Auditorium

Tara Theatre – Kenny Auditorium Moderator: Daisy Pareja (Actress, Producer, Actor’s Army)

Daisy Pareja (Actress, Producer, Actor’s Army) Panelists: Kristina Arjona (Director, Actor, Producer), Matthew S. Alaniz (Director, Writer, Actor), Alahna Lark (Producer), Jeremy Thao (Filmmaker, The Golden Pages)

Post-Panel Mixer:

Immediately following the panel, everyone is invited to continue the conversation at a post-panel mixer hosted at El Ponce Restaurant, with support from El Ponce Restaurant, Lights Camera Latino, & La Choloteca. This informal gathering offers a vibrant space for connection and celebrating Latine excellence in the creative industry.