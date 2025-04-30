Lionsgate celebrates Kerry Washington and ‘Shadow Force’ at Atlanta Film Festival screening

On Sunday, April 27, Lionsgate proudly presented a marquee, sold-out screening of Shadow Force at the 49th annual Atlanta Film Festival, led by Emmy Award winner, star, and producer Kerry Washington. The screening took place at the historic Plaza Theatre, a celebrated landmark for independent and groundbreaking cinema.

Ahead of the screening, Washington was honored with the prestigious 2025 Ossie Davis Award for Innovation in Filmmaking, recognizing her groundbreaking portrayal of a fiercely protective mother navigating extraordinary, high-stakes circumstances, redefining the traditional boundaries of women’s roles in action cinema. The Ossie Davis Award is a rare and distinguished recognition, awarded only five times in the past 20 years, with past honorees including Spike Lee, Cicely Tyson, John Sayles & Maggie Renzi, Keke Palmer, and Bill Duke.

The award presentation was introduced by Atlanta Film Festival Programmer Astin Rocks and presented by Emayatzy Corinealdi, star of Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt, which Washington executive produces through her Simpson Street banner.

Shadow Force producers Stephen “Dr.” Love and Pilar Savone were also in attendance.

Following the screening, Washington participated in a lively post-screening Q&A moderated by V-103’s Jazzy McBee, sharing insights into the making of Shadow Force and her creative journey in Hollywood.

Directed by Joe Carnahan (The Grey, Smokin’ Aces), Shadow Force tells the story of two former elite operatives who risk everything for love and family, forced into hiding to protect their child from their dangerous pasts. The action-thriller explores themes of loyalty, sacrifice, and resilience, and is set for nationwide release on May 9, 2025.