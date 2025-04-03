Lionsgate’s “Shadow Force” to screen at Atlanta Film Festival with Kerry Washington in attendance

The 49th annual Atlanta Film Festival + Creative Conference (ATLFF) announced today that Lionsgate’s Shadow Force, starring Kerry Washington and Omar Sy, will screen as part of the festival on Sunday, April 27 at the Plaza Theater at 7:00 pm, with Washington in attendance.

“We’re honored to welcome Emmy Award-winning producer and Golden Globe nominated actress Kerry Washington to Atlanta,” said Christopher Escobar, Executive Director of the Atlanta Film Festival. “Shadow Force is an action film with real heart—and Kerry leads it with power, purpose, and emotional depth. As a warrior mother fighting to protect her family, she brings a perspective to the genre that feels both fresh and deeply resonant. As both a trailblazing actress and producer—and one of the few Black women working in this action-thriller space—Kerry continues to break barriers and expand the kinds of stories we see on screen.” We’re proud to celebrate her work and the release of her new movie.

Shadow Force will be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

In Shadow Force, Kyrah (Kerry Washington) and Issac (Omar Sy) were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love, and in order to protect their son they go underground. With a large bounty on their heads, and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their trail, one family’s fight becomes all-out war.

Directed by Joe Carnahan and written by Leon Chills and Joe Carnahan, the film is produced by Kerry Washington, p.g.a., Pilar Savone, p.g.a., Stephen “Dr.” Love, p.g.a., and Sterling K. Brown. In addition to Washington and Sy, the film also stars Mark Strong, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Cliff “Method Man” Smith.

Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Made with Love / Simpson Street / Indian Meadows production.

The Atlanta Film Festival is the annual centerpiece of educational and enriching film programming that is provided year-round by its parent organization, the Atlanta Film Society (ATLFS). Now in its fifth decade, ATLFF is one of only a handful of film festivals worldwide that is Academy Award-qualifying in all three categories (live-action short, animation short, and documentary short subject).

Applications for press credentials for ATLFF 2025 are now open and can be submitted here. Press materials and assets, including past press releases, logos, and film stills can be found here. The full schedule is available at www.AtlantaFilmFestival.com and through the ATLFF 2025 app. Festival badges and individual screening tickets are on sale now.