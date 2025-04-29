New immersive theatre experience to launch in Helen

By Jennifer Reynolds

Visitors to this Bavarian-themed mountain town can now step into a fantasy realm where dragons soar overhead and gargoyles dispense ancient wisdom. The new immersive theater experience “Mirth and Mischief” combines virtual reality, aerial performances and interactive storytelling to create what producer Kelly Nelson calls “a feeling like you’re in ”Game of Thrones’ meets ‘The Labyrinth.'”

“Every decision you make changes your journey,” Nelson said. “No two guests will have the same experience.”

Set in Helen’s Uhuburg Castle, the production features puppetry from Steve Whitmire, an Atlanta native known for his work on Jim Henson’s “Labyrinth” and as the voice of Kermit the Frog after Henson’s passing in 1990. The centerpiece of Whitmire’s contributions is a 16-foot dragon, Drakvaris, that interacts with audience members throughout the performance.

Characters including Eldros the Wise, a philosophical gargoyle, and Twiggleknock, a mischievous gnome, guide participants through a live game filled with clues and challenges where they will encounter beings such as the Dark Prince and the Earth and Moon Goddesses. Guests can expect performances accented with song, dance, aerial acrobatics and a few other surprises!

Visitors can roam freely across the castle’s 2.5-acre grounds as performers guide them through a mythical narrative blending cirque-style acrobatics, character acting, dance, puppetry and live music.

Rather than being mere spectators, guests become part of an unfolding story filled with cutting-edge experiences, including dazzling projection mapping, atmospheric effects and touches of virtual reality that blur the line between reality and fantasy.

Tickets are sold in half-hour rotation slots, with groups limited to enhance the intimate nature of the experience. Those opting for the MIP (Most Immersed Patron) premium level will enjoy a pre-reception in “The Enchanted Forest Set” from 5 – 6 p.m. that includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, a dedicated private Fairy Solarium open bar and performances by Paul Mercer’s Alchemical String Theory along with curated gift bags of unique themed merchandise.

Sunday Family “Fairy Frolic” is a relaxed gathering designed for families with small children featuring castle tours, face painting, fairy hair, a fairy miniatures painting class, themed activities and a scavenger hunt to win a dragon taxidermy.

An artisan market with handmade wares and themed food and drinks for sale is available to all guests.

The magic doesn’t end when the main show concludes. Guests are invited to stay for the CLUB MISCHIEF afterparty, where the energy amps up with world-class DJs, exhilarating fire performances and an array of themed drinks to keep spirits high throughout the evening.

The organizers have ambitious plans that extend beyond the current production. Their long-term goal includes developing a fantasy parade through downtown Helen, further cementing the town’s reputation as a unique tourism destination.

“We’re creating something that doesn’t exist anywhere else,” Nelson said. “This is just the beginning.”

Mirth and Mischief launches on Friday, May 2. Learn more here.

Images courtesy of Mirth and Mischief