RE:IMAGINE Presents ‘Reel Connections: Spring’—A Celebration of Atlanta’s Rising Filmmakers

RE:IMAGINE is proud to announce Reel Connections: Spring, an immersive evening dedicated to showcasing the next generation of filmmakers, taking place on Thursday, April 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the iconic Tara Theatre (2345 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30324). This inspiring event, held in collaboration with the Atlanta Film Society, brings together Atlanta’s film and television professionals to highlight emerging talent shaping the future of storytelling.

“This event isn’t just about networking—it’s about celebrating the voices of young filmmakers and fostering connections that can transform careers,” said Jessie Sparrow, Executive Director at RE:IMAGINE. “Atlanta is a hub for film and television, and nights like this reinforce the strength of our creative community.”

As part of the Atlanta Film Festival, Reel Connections: Spring will feature a curated selection of student work, short films from RE:IMAGINE programs, and work from local artists, offering a platform for fresh perspectives in storytelling. Attendees will also gain insight from an esteemed panel of students, teaching artists, and HBCU Fellows, who will share their journeys and experiences in the industry.

Event Highlights:

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Location: Tara Theatre, 2345 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30324

Doors Open: 5:30 PM

Networking: 6:00 PM – 6:30 PM (Meet the team, students, industry professionals, and partners)

Screening: 6:30 PM – 7:00 PM (Featuring student work & local short films)

Panel Discussion: 7:00 PM – 7:45 PM

Tickets: $15 (Popcorn, candy, and beverages available for purchase at the Tara Theatre concession stand)

Building Bridges in Film

RE:IMAGINE has been a driving force in launching the careers of young creatives through its partnerships with leading organizations such as the NBA Foundation, United Talent Agency, United Way of Greater Atlanta, and Explore Gwinnett. Many students and alumni have gone on to secure internships and paid on-set experiences with industry giants like Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Lionsgate, and NBC Universal.

Reel Connections: Spring is more than an event—it’s an opportunity to foster meaningful connections, celebrate diverse voices, and support the next generation of filmmakers as they take their first steps toward industry success.