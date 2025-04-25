‘Rice & Grits’ Explores Vietnamese-Southern Roots at 2025 Atlanta Film Festival

As April marks the 50th anniversary of the Fall of Saigon, filmmaker Hieu Huynh returns to Atlanta to screen her deeply personal short documentary, Rice & Grits, at the 2025 Atlanta Film Festival. The screening takes place Saturday, April 26, at 9:30 p.m. at the historic Plaza Theatre.

Part love letter and part legacy piece, Rice & Grits explores the intersection of Southern and Vietnamese identity through the lens of Huynh’s mother—a former refugee who rebuilt a life, and a kitchen, rooted in both resilience and flavor. Blending oral history and food storytelling, the film serves as a tribute to Huynh’s family journey and the dishes that sustained it.

“It feels like a homecoming coming back to Atlanta and being able to share my mother’s story, especially one of a refugee story,” said Huynh, a filmmaker and food studies scholar. “I’m excited to share how she combines our Vietnamese and Southern roots in the dishes she cooks. I’m so happy that there is an audience for these stories.”

Born to Vietnamese refugees and raised in Georgia, Huynh is a documentary filmmaker, food scholar, and former CNN producer. Her work uplifts underrepresented voices and focuses on migration, memory, and cultural identity. She is completing a second master’s degree in food studies at New York University, where her research bridges documentary film, oral history and culinary traditions.

Rice & Grits is featured in the “Food Not Friends” block of the 2025 Atlanta Film Festival and reflects a broader cultural moment for Asian American voices in the South. The film arrives during a historic month that adds emotional resonance to its themes.

“This film is my way of honoring the legacy of my family and countless others who came to the U.S. as refugees,” said Huynh. “It’s also a celebration of the food and memories that make a place feel like home.”

Screening Details:

Title: Rice & Grits: A Vietnamese American Culinary Odyssey of the American South

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Plaza Theatre – LeFont Auditorium, Atlanta

Program Block: “Shorts: Food Not Friends”

Tickets: Get Tickets



Don’t miss this Georgia film —a heartfelt story of food, culture, and family legacy told with honesty and heart.