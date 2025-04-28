Rock Hall of Fame Inductees Unveiled including Georgia’s OutKast

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced the seven inductees that its voters selected from the 2025 ballot on Sunday night, along with six more musicians or executives who were directly selected by the hall’s board for induction. The total of 13 inductees represents a gamut that runs from early-’60s star Chubby Checker to turn-of-the-millennium favorites like the White Stripes.

Newly selected by the hall’s voters as members of the class of ’25: Cyndi Lauper, the White Stripes, Chubby Checker, Outkast, Bad Company, Soundgarden and Joe Cocker.

