SCAD student designs original digital mural for Delta Flight Museum

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has collaborated with Delta Flight Museum in a unique design challenge for an original mural for the newly renovated Delta Flight Museum. The interactive design by SCAD student Jennifer Wee (M.F.A. motion media), selected as the winning submission, was inspired by Delta’s chosen theme “Humanity Lifts Us.” The mural was created as a SCADpro challenge. SCADpro is the university’s collaborative innovation studio that generates business solutions for the world’s most influential brands.

The Delta Flight Museum, which reopens to the public on Monday, April 7th, features the original 13 ft. high, 99 ft. long digital mural “Keep Climbing” to celebrate Delta’s 100th anniversary. The artwork, created with Adobe Illustrator, includes an interactive element where visitors can align the letter on their ticket with the mural to take a photo.

“We are thrilled Delta Flight Museum chose SCAD for this unique design challenge and now visitors from around the world will enjoy Jennifer’s work at the Museum,” said Hannah Flowers, vice-president SCAD Atlanta.

The SCADpro ‘sprint’ challenge was held over a three-week period, with more than 20 students participating, representing top degree programs including painting, illustration, motion media, graphic design, interactive design, animation, and creative business leadership. SCAD students competed for the opportunity to have their work displayed at the Delta Flight Museum, and timely production ensured completion prior to the museum’s grand reopening in April.

SCAD student and artist Jennifer Wee explained: “The mural combines Delta’s history and future through modern, abstract design. The frames of the Delta letters represent Delta’s 100-year-strong foundation. Within the letter frames are small figures – workers, families, and travelers from different cultures – symbolizing Delta’s community. The large-scale design allows viewing from multiple distances. I wanted to make sure that viewers could enjoy this mural both from afar and up close. Characters, sized to child height, create perfect photo opportunities from a close distance. Delta’s warm care, the spirit of continuing to pursue high ideals, and the people who make it all possible became my overall inspiration.”

Wee is a motion media and graphic designer whose unique cultural background bridges East and West. Born in Rochester, New York and raised in South Korea, she brings a global perspective to her creative work. Her work has been recognized and showcased in exhibitions including the prestigious DESIGN KOREA 2022. Wee aims to create designs that captivate audiences, drawing them into an experience that transcends the traditional boundaries of visual art.

SCADpro is the university’s collaborative innovation studio that generates business solutions for the world’s most influential brands. SCADpro is recognized as the preeminent university partner in higher education and among design agencies worldwide. Unlike other agencies and university programs, SCADpro invites clients to engage in every step of the ideation and creative process and to work directly with student designers, professors, and alumni focused on clients’ desired outcomes.