Selection and Jury of the Immersive Competition of the 78th Festival de Cannes

16 immersive works from 9 countries will be presented in the Selection, including 9 in the Competition.

The Immersive Competition Jury will be chaired by French director Luc Jacquet, who will be joined by American artist Laurie Anderson, French writer Tania de Montaigne, British director Martha Fiennes and Japanese video game creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi.

This prestigious jury will have the noble task of awarding the prize for Best Immersive Work at the Immersive Closing Ceremony on May 22.

The First Edition of the Immersive Competition was in 2024. This year’s event will be held at the Carlton Hotel during the 78th Festival de Cannes.