Storyboarding pro Mark Simon to be at book signing at Trilith

Scholar and Scribe, a woman-owned bookstore in Trilith, across the street from the Trilith Studios, will host a Scholar Talk with Godfather of Storyboarding Mark Simon on Friday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Simon will also sign his books after his Scholar Talk, titled “We Put the Story in Storyboards”. Simon, a 38-year career storyboard artist with over 6,000 production credits will discuss how much writing a storyboard artist does while working on a production. He will share a sneak peak behind-the-scenes of creating some of your favorite movies and TV shows from “The Walking Dead” to “Deadpool”.

Scholar and Scribe is located at 300 Trilith Parkway, Suite 260, Fayetteville, GA 30214 or online at www.ScholarandScribe.com.

RSVP at https://square.link/u/FwcWpMh7. The $10 fee is redeemable for anything in the store.