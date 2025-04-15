The Space to Create: Cinelease Studios – Three Ring Unveils Programming for Event on April 23

Cinelease Studios – Three Ring announced programming for its upcoming “The Space to Create” event, during which it will demonstrate its expanded role as a hub for creatives at an exclusive event on April 23. “The Space to Create” gathering will demonstrate Three Ring’s commitment to supporting productions of all types including film and television while creating a pipeline for new creatives to enter the industry.

Producer and influencer Patrick Caligiuri will be a featured speaker, offering insights on navigating current industry trends and opportunities. Caliguri is a veteran storyteller and award-winning producer with over 20 years of experience shaping the landscape of unscripted television. He has worked on reality series such as The Amazing Race, Big Brother, Naked & Afraid, and American Idol.

Multi-hyphenate talent Meredith Riley Stewart, actor/producer/content creator, will join a panel discussion on production. As a multimedia producer, Meredith has created multiple feature films, numerous digital series, short films and a virtual reality experience under the Halcyon Content banner. Other participants include Ty Walker, Cherelle George, Paris Schulman, Ryan Monolopolus, John Thomas, Josh Harris, Melanie Krinsky, Chelsea Spivey, DiAndria Green, and more.

Panelists will highlight critical topics like structural changes in content production, finance and accounting trends and navigating tax incentives. Attendees will also learn innovative ways to utilize service providers to enhance their projects regardless of monetization paths.

“Today’s storytellers face a landscape full of both exciting opportunities and complex challenges. The Space to Create is designed to unite creatives with the partners and resources they need to bring their visions to life,” said Gannon Murphy of Cinelease Studios.

Attendees will be given a studio tour, which will include the newly renovated hair and makeup facilities, office spaces and its 140-foot green screen. After the tour, guests will convene in one of Cinelease’s sound stages for networking and a vendor fair, which includes nearly 40 local suppliers.

Please click here for more information about the April 23 event and how to attend.