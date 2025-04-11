Tim Blake Nelson, David Sutherland Headline Columbus Film Office Meeting

Special speakers, recent activity and upcoming opportunities in the region featured at the April 10 event. Pictures below. Reel here.

The Columbus Film Office hosted their latest meeting at the Patrick Theatre inside The Columbus Museum on April 10. These events connect entertainment professionals, artists and local businesses from Georgia and beyond and provide an opportunity to share information about activity in the region.

The event featured David Sutherland, a senior-lecturer at University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business and an expert on the economics of the creative economy. He spoke about trends in storytelling, intellectual property and filmmaking. Actor Tim Blake Nelson (The Incredible Hulk, Meet the Fockers, Minority Report, O Brother Where Art Thou?) made remarks and answered questions from the audience. Nelson shared details about the pending production of “The Life and Many Deaths of Wilson Shedd” and the importance of Georgia’s film credit combined with the local Columbus incentive.

Dr. Danna Gibson of Columbus State University provided an update on the Georgia Film Academy and progress with winners of the Local Filmmakers Grant. Oz Roberts discussed The Liberty Theater and Film Festival and Arreasha Z Lawrence talked about the upcoming Ma Music Festival. Randy Davidson discussed the recent legislative session and entertainment production trends in Columbus and throughout the state.

Watch the recap reel of the event here.