Understanding the Growth of the Creative Economy and How it Supports Creative Careers

By William McLane

In recent years, the growth of the creative has been fueled by a strong interest in creative careers, particularly among younger generations. This trend is reshaping the workforce and propelling the creative economy into a period of remarkable growth.

At the heart of the pursuit of creative careers lies a fundamental desire for meaningful work. Many people today prioritize fulfillment and self-expression over traditional notions of job security and status.

The creative sector is also notable for its diverse range of career paths. From marketing and media production to game development and performing arts, there is a niche for virtually every talent and passion. This diversity attracts individuals from many backgrounds and industries, leading to innovative intersections of skills and ideas.

As automation and artificial intelligence continue to reshape traditional career paths, creative roles are increasingly seen as future-proof. The unique human elements of creativity are irreplaceable, ensuring that careers in the creative sector remain vital in an ever-evolving job market.

Supporting Creative Careers in Georgia’s Growing Creative Economy

As Georgia’s economy continues to thrive, creative industries are increasingly contributing to the state’s economic growth. With a skilled workforce, established workforce development infrastructure and a burgeoning creative sector, Georgia is positioned to secure its place as a leader in the creative economy.

A skilled creative workforce is essential to a thriving creative economy and the importance of understanding how to effectively utilize public and private resources to support creative careers is becoming increasingly evident.

Georgia’s creative industries have exploded in recent years, contributing an impressive $23.8 billion to the state’s economy annually. This represents 4.0% of Georgia’s GDP, positioning creative industries alongside traditional sectors such as agriculture and construction, which contribute 4.3% and 4.1% to the state’s GDP, and approximately 134,217 jobs in the state.

While this remarkable growth underscores the potential of Georgia’s creative sectors, it also raises questions about how best to harness public and private resources to ensure sustainable career development in creative industries.

Yet, there is a gap in the availability of resources for students pursuing creative careers in Georgia. Many students have limited or inconsistent access to the tools, education and support necessary to explore creative fields through their schools and other publicly supported programs. While private organizations and philanthropic initiatives offer some opportunities, they are often sporadic and not universally accessible.

To fully capitalize on the growth of the creative economy, there is a pressing need to direct educational and workforce development resources effectively including to underserved students. Georgia’s established workforce training and development infrastructure can be leveraged to cultivate the workforce necessary to power the growth of its creative industries. However, a deeper understanding of the public and private resources needed—such as education, curriculum development and career support—is an essential next step.

Public resources should include educational initiatives, curriculum adjustments and extracurricular programs that prepare students for creative careers in the modern world. By working to understand the knowledge and skills students need for successful creative careers and incorporating that into the standard curriculum, Georgia can ensure that its future workforce is equipped with the skills necessary to thrive in creative industries.

Private resources should play a complementary role, focusing on career development through training, reskilling programs, internships and mentorship opportunities. Partnerships between businesses and educational institutions can create pathways for students and early career creatives to gain valuable experience and build networks within creative industries.

A prime example of this shift can be seen with YOM Ice Cream, a Georgia business that provides job opportunities tailored for students and early career creatives. YOM understands the challenges faced by students and emerging creatives, allowing them to focus on their education and creative careers while working. Positions on the YOM Production and Event Teams come with flexible hours designed to accommodate changing schedules, ensuring that students and early career creatives do not have to choose between their education, career opportunities, and financial stability.

Georgia is home to GA QuickStart, recognized as the #1 workforce development program in the country (citation). GA QuickStart is a valuable model for developing a tailored approach for career development and training in creative industries.

By adapting its successful methodologies to the needs of creative jobs, Georgia can support a workforce that is skilled and adaptable to the ever-changing demands of the creative economy. By investing in targeted training and education programs, Georgia will build a robust pipeline of talent that is ready to meet the needs of its growing creative economy for many years.

The creative economy is a vital component of Georgia’s overall economic success, with substantial contributions to GDP and employment. To sustain and enhance this growth, it is crucial to better understand and strategically direct public and private resources to support creative careers.

By fostering a collaborative approach that integrates education, training and career development, Georgia can ensure that its creative workforce is well-equipped for the future. As Georgia continues to position itself as a top state for business, the potential for the creative economy to continue to thrive alongside traditional industries is not only promising but essential for the state’s long-term prosperity.

This article appeared in the 2025 edition of the Creative Economy Journal. See more from the Journal here.