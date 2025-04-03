WATCH: Tara Nichols talks about mental health in the film industry

Tara Nichols’ journey into mental health advocacy was shaped by personal tragedy. She lost a family member to a drug overdose, which motivated her to create The Nichols Center, a nonprofit dedicated to helping families navigate mental health and substance use challenges.

Through her work, she has developed programs like the Authentic Woman Curriculum, which helps women overcome trauma and addiction. Her nonprofit also extends services to film sets through Onset Mental Health, ensuring that proactive wellness strategies are available to industry professionals.

Watch on Funwoody