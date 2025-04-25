WATCH: The spotlight is on Shadowbox Studios Atlanta in new sizzle reel

Shadowbox Studios has released a new sizzle reel for its Atlanta location. Boosting nine purpose built soundstages, this industry leading facility has 850,000 sq ft of production space. The expansive backlot offers ample room with premium offices and mill space.

“We create stories for screens of all sizes,” says Jeremiah Cullen, director of sales and client services. “It doesn’t matter what your story is or what your need is, we will be there and we will meet it.”

Shadowbox Studios is a presenting partner of Georgia Entertainment’s “From Script to Screen” event series at the 2025 Cannes International Film Festival. With a global presence and infrastructure, Shadowbox is proudly taking a stance with its Georgia facility, setting the stage for the future of production.