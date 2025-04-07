Weekend Box Office Results: ‘A Minecraft Movie’ At $157M A Record Opening For Videogame Pic, Toppling ‘Super Mario Bros’; Warner Bros Brings The Box Office Back Alive

We’ll have more updates for you later this morning, but at $157M, A Minecraft Movie is the biggest opening for a videogame feature take ever. Congrats to Warner Bros and Legendary for bringing the box office back alive. Deadline’s Contenders TV is going on, so c’mon on down to the DGA. With light entertainment programming ahead, heading into Easter, the world, literally, is Warner Bros’ oyster.

Said Warner Bros Motion Picture Group co-chairs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, who fully greenlighted this feature film after it was a long time in development at the studio: “We’re absolutely overjoyed A Minecraft Movie has been so warmly received by audiences around the world and extend our congratulations to Jared Hess and his filmmaking team, Legendary, Vertigo, Mojang and our phenomenal cast led by Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Sebastian Hansen, Danielle Brooks and Jennifer Coolidge, who helped make the film a must-see event for moviegoers of all ages.

