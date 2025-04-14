Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Minecraft’ Crows $80M Second Weekend; ‘King Of Kings’ Hits $19M+ Opening Record For Animated Biblical Pic

It’s the 15th weekend of the box office year, and only the fourth to exceed $100M+ for all titles. The industry needs to cherish this.

True, Warner Bros/Legendary’s A Minecraft Movie is delivering 52% of the $153M frame, still an $80.6M second weekend, but we can’t imagine that any exhibitor is complaining about the diversity or the amount of product in the marketplace. With an $80M second weekend, that’s the 16th best second weekend ever for a movie, and the second best second weekend for a videogame movie after Super Mario Bros’ ($92.3M). Some rivals believe the domestic endgame for Minecraft Movie is close to a half billion; Super Mario Bros got to $574.9M. Global running cume is $550.6M.