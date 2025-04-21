Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Sinners’ Finds Salvation At Easter Box Office With $45M+ No. 1 Opening Win

It’s a win for original movies as Warner Bros‘ Sinners has taken the lead at the Easter weekend box office with $45.6M per Warners over the studio’s A Minecraft Movie which is landing in second with $41.3M. Since 2000, this weekend reps the eighth time that Warner Bros has led the Easter weekend box office with an event title after 2010’s Clash of the Titans, 2016’s Batman v. Superman, 2018’s Ready Player One, 2019’s The Curse of La Llorona, 2021’s Godzilla v. Kong, 2022’s Fantastic Beasts 3, last year’s Godzilla x Kong and now Sinners.

Let the record show that Warner Bros with both titles contributed 64% of the entire weekend’s box office. Among all Easter weekend openings, Sinners ranks 9th.

