Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Sinners’ Heaven-Sent $45M Second Weekend, ‘Accountant 2’ $24M+As Moviegoing Bounces Back

Mostly everything is up Sunday morning with the overall marketplace now coming in at around $146 million. Not only is that the best result for the final weekend of April since the end of Covid, but it’s also the fourth best overall after Avengers weekends 2019 ($402M) and 2018 ($313.9M) and 2011, when Universal’s Fast Five drove the Friday-Sunday period to $158M.

The industry is jumping up and down. We caught up with AMC CEO Adam Aron last night at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award for Francis Ford Coppola and he’s over the moon about how turnstiles are clicking, seeing April upticks in overall revenues and concessions. There’s a sense out there that the box office is finally on a roll.

