Written in the Waters: A Conversation with National Geographic Explorer in Residence Tara Roberts

When National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence Tara Roberts first saw a photograph at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History & Culture depicting the underwater archaeology group Diving With a Purpose, it called out to her. Roberts joined them—and started on a path of discovery more challenging and personal than she could ever have imagined. From the coasts of Senegal and South Africa to the waters of St. Croix and beyond, she confronted the Middle Passage’s harrowing history while uncovering her roots and exploring what it means to belong.

Interweaving deeply personal storytelling with historical insight, Roberts reflects on the resilience of the human spirit, the importance of remembering the past, and the shared threads that connect us all. Her journey, also captured in the podcast Into the Depths, offers a rare and intimate look at history, identity, and discovery.

Roberts is the first Black female explorer ever to be featured on the cover of National Geographic magazine. She was named the Rolex National Geographic Explorer of the Year in 2022 and a Fellow at the MIT Open Documentary Lab in 2019. She spent her early career years working as an editor for women and teen magazines like Essence and CosmoGirl.

Roberts will appear in conversation with another of Atlanta’s own Tayari Jones, award-winning author of “An American Marriage.”

Tickets are $35 for the general public and include a pre-signed book. Tickets are non-refundable. If you are unable to attend the event, your ticket still entitles you to a signed copy of the book; A Cappella Books will hold your book for one month from the event date, and you may pick it up in-store at 208 Haralson Ave. NE. A select number of complimentary tickets are also available for SCAD Card holders (Students, Staff, Faculty, and Alumni only), who should email scadshow@scad.edu to reserve their ticket. Please note, complimentary tickets do not include a pre-signed book.

